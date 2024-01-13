Selena Gomez, Emily Blunt share cryptic message for online lip-readers: Pic

Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt have recently shared a hilarious take at the viral Golden Globes lip-reading moment at the American Film Institute Awards.
On Friday, the Only Murders in the Building star and Oppenheimer actress ran into each other at the AFIs and pose for the cameras with their hands covering their mouths.
Later, Gomez shared the photo on her Instagram Story, where she captioned it, “We shall not speak lol.”
Earlier, Blunt and Gomez made headlines during the appearance on Golden Globes earlier this week.
Gomez was filmed saying something to Taylor Swift after which Swift and Keleigh Teller gave surprise reaction.
After her clip went viral on social media, it was speculated that Gomez told her friends that Kylie Jenner denied the actress and singer’s request to take a photo with Timothée Chalamet, as per amateur lip-readers online.
Gomez explained via IG comment that she was actually telling Swift about “two of my friends who hooked up”.
Meanwhile, Blunt attended the awards ceremony with her husband, John Krasinski and while they posed for photos on the red carpet, Krasinski leaned into to whisper to his wife.
Reportedly, netizens claimed that he used the word “divorce” or said, “I can’t wait to get through this.”
Others believed that the couple were discussing the weather, with the Office alum saying, “I can’t wait to get indoors.”
