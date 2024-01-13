Sean Diddy Combs not going to attend 66th Grammy Awards: Here’s why

Sean Diddy Combs will not attend 66th Grammy Awards: Here’s why

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is not going to attend the 66th annual Grammy Awards despite his nomination.



A rep for Diddy spilled to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday that the musician would not attend the awards ceremony following his sexual assault allegations by multiple women in late 2023.

It is reported that Diddy’s The Love Album: Off the Grid was nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album at the event, which will be held on February 4.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves,” said the Recording Academy said in a statement to Rolling Stone in December 2023.

For the unversed, Diddy’s former girlfriend Cassie reportedly filed a lawsuit against the musician in November 2023 for rape and physical abuse during 10 years of their relation in 2000s.

Earlier, Diddy’s attorney spoke to US Weekly, saying, “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Interestingly, other women also alleged that the rapper assaulted them several decades ago.

Following sexual allegations, Hulu reportedly scrapped a new reality show about Diddy and his family while he left his position as chairman of TV network Revolt.