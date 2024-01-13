'Suits' star Patrick J. Adams bids emotional farewell to 'dear friend Charlie'

Suits star Patrick J. Adams mourned the loss of his 17-year-old dog Charlie with a heartfelt note.

Taking to Instagram, the actor dropped a few adorable photos of his late pet and penned an emotional note in his memory.

Adams began his note, saying, "You know it's coming and the knowing makes no difference at all. At 1:47pm we said goodbye to Charlie. 17 years old."

The actor opened up about how his dog became a source of motivation for him through some of the difficult phases of life.

He added, "Unemployment. Employment. Heartbreak. Falling in love. Suits. Marriage. Unemployment again. Two children. A lot of struggle. A lot of fear. A lot of joy. A lot of doubt. He was there for every single step of it reminding me that I wasn't alone and that he needed to poop."

Adams shared that Charlie has "survived two rattlesnake bites, three major leg operations, a mini stroke, seizures, over 25 international flights, two toddlers and congenital heart failure and he still didn't want to go."

He continued, "But one morning you wake up and the legs just don't work and the water bowl is unmanageable and as heartbreaking as it is the time has come."



Adams expressed gratitude towards those who always showed love and kindness to Charlie.

While concluding his post, the actor wrote, "You know it's coming but the knowing means nothing. It all goes too fast. Squeeze the ones you love. Rest in peace my dear friend. We'll never forget you."