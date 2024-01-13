Kate Hudson dishes out details about her first ‘intimate’ concert performance

Kate Hudson reflects on her first ‘intimate’ concert performance in Aspen

Kate Hudson has recently dished out details about her first concert performance, which was held in Aspen, Colorado in December 2023.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Kate, who is currently promoting her new partnership with MyFitnessPal, performed covers which included Chris Stapleton's White Horse and Patty Griffin’s When It Don't Come Easy at the event.

“I really loved the little show that we did,” said the 44-year-old.

The Fool’s Gold actress stated, “It was so fun and very intimate, and it was really good for me to do. It was really unforgiving.”

“That small environment, where everyone was right there, was really fun for me and challenging — I just loved it,” added Kate.

Earlier this month, the Nine actress posted a slew of photos and videos on Instagram from the musical Aspen event.

Kate sang cover of Sinéad O'Connor's Nothing Compares 2 U, as well as cover of Dua Lipa's hit ‘Dance the Night from the Barbie soundtrack and rendition of Ryan Adams track Come Pick Me Up.

Meanwhile, the actress also shared a video in which she performed Tom Petty’s You Don’t Know How It Feels.

Addressing the audience, Kate quipped, “It's interesting in an intimate space because you're all staring at me. I'm used to my living room, where no one is staring at me. Let's do it.”