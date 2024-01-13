Kim Kardashian shares big news about daughter amid Kanye-Bianca's romance

Kim Kardashian has shared a delightful news about her daughter Chicago amid whirlwind romance between Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori.

The 43-year-old reality star has kicked off celebration of her and Kanye' daughter's birthday milestone.

Turning to her Instagram on 13, Kardashian shared an early birthday post for the child, who turns six on January 15. Sharing a joint selfie of her and Chicago, Kardashian wrote: "It’s someone’s birthday sooooon."

The post garnered massive likes and hearts from her fans, blessing the mother-daughter duo with their greetings.

In the picture, Kardashian is seen flashing her famous pout while embracing Chicago as the two wore matching black tank tops.



She also shared a picture collage of her and Chicago from a fan page on her Instagram Story. The sweet collection show Kardashian over the years holding Chicago as a baby and toddler as she planted a kiss on her cheek.

Kardashian seemingly teased her ex-husband Kanye and his new partner Bianca with he post as it comes after the Gold Digger rapper praised the Australian-born beauty as " the most amazing stepmother".