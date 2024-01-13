Prince Harry ‘regrets’ avoiding King Charles’ phone calls

File Footage

Prince Harry, amid his fractured relationship with father King Charles, seemingly regrets taking his father’s attention for granted.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been estranged from the monarch since his departure from the Royal Family in 2020, now yearns for a call from his father as he misses his life back in the UK.

Back in September 2022, when Harry was in London to WellChild Awards, the Queen Elizabeth had passed away. The younger son of Charles and Diana alleged in his memoir Spare that no one told him about the Queen’s death and he found out the news from BBC.

However, author Robert Hardman refutes the claims in his new book that this was “not exactly” the case, via MailOnline.

“A member of the Palace staff says that the King had been urgently trying to make contact with his younger son. ‘There were repeated attempts to get through to him but no calls were going through because Harry was airborne,’ says the official.”

In Spare, Harry described getting an urgent message from wife Meghan Markle as his plane was beginning to descend in London.

The revelations come amid Prince Harry’s ‘desperate’ efforts to return to his home country. While the royal allegedly spoke to his father on the phone on his 75th birthday, Harry is fighting a court battle to pay for the security of himself and his family.

A source told Express.co.uk previously that Harry is “longing to come back to his home country” to be with father King Charles and brother Prince William.

Moreover, last year, during the promotions of his memoir, Prince Harry told interviewer Tom Bradby, “It never needed to be this way,” adding “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

It remains to be seen if King Charles will give Prince Harry a green signal to return to UK.