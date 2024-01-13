Kanye West AGAIN sets internet on fire

It seems that controversy is synonymous with Kanye West. The internet was perplexed by a string of outrageous statements made by the Chicago rapper.



His most recent accusation regarding the confusion was that a well-known candy bar was growing larger because it was attempting "to make us fat."

The Power hitmaker appeared on Instagram Live in December 2023, dressed in crimson and sporting headphones.

In the middle of his usual tirade, the 46-year-old made a statement that went viral on social media despite being surrounded by people.

"They ********** made the Twix double the size trying to make us fat," he screamed.

In the meanwhile, as the video became popular online, internet users had a field day.

The comment "You ain't God" was made to Kanye by an audience member in another widely shared video. In response, he angrily said, "Shut up. Keep silent to avoid being banished.