King Charles makes big decision about Prince Andrew after latest revelations

King Charles III has reportedly decided to protect his younger brother Prince Andrew from public anger after latest revelations from Epstein files.

The 75-year-old monarch King Charles will not evict the Duke of York from Royal Lodge at Windsor, a source has revealed.

A royal insider has claimed: "The king is facing mounting pressure from his own people to take a drastic step against the Duke, but the monarch won't support the idea of kicking his brother out of the royal residence."



There are speculations and rumours that Prince William and Kate Middleton could force the King to evict the disgraced royal from the luxury 30-room mansion , but King Charles has no intentions to do it.

The insider has claimed that Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's father is in "deep trouble after being thrown back into the spotlight over his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein."



On the other hand, Andrew' friend claims that the newly released court documents will not impact his living arrangements, adding that as like any leaseholder, the royal has rights to the property and that the King would not favour withdrawing the Duke's security and sending him out of the residence in Windsor Great Park for 20 years, as he's entitled to carry on until 2078 under his lease with the Crown Estate.

King Charles has reportedly taken all the senior members of the firm into confidence before deciding Andrew's fat amid backlash sparked by newly unsealed court documents.



According to the most recent YouGov poll on the royal family's popularity, just about 9 percent of Britons had a positive view of the Duke in . Some 70 percent said they disliked him.