Christine McGuinness opens up about personal challenges and emotions

Christine McGuinness has disclosed that she is currently experiencing more meltdowns than ever before and is prepared to reveal her authentic self after concealing her struggles behind a smile.

The 35-year-old model candidly shared the challenges she has been facing lately, acknowledging the exhaustion that comes with pretending to be fine.

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, Christine, hailing from Liverpool, admitted that there are days when she needs to cancel plans due to feeling burnt out.

The mother-of-three, who lives with autism and ADHD, leads a hectic life juggling motherhood, presenting commitments, TV appearances, and the launch of her own line of lifestyle products.

When asked how she manages her seemingly endless list of responsibilities, Christine told MailOnline: 'I don't, and that is to be completely honest. I don't manage it as well as what I present like I manage it. I still have meltdowns. I probably have more meltdowns than ever.'

She continued: 'I still have days where, you know, I'll cancel plans because I burn out. My main resolution this year is to try and plan better try and make sure that I schedule things to make sure that I get time off in between.

'The most important thing for me is to focus on my children, be a good mum and be present as much as possible while trying to be a businesswoman and try and look after myself. But it is something I'm still learning about.'

Christine has had a difficult couple of years following her split from Paddy and supporting her mother, who has spent nearly half a decade battling cancer.