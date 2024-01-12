Sofia Vergara undergoes significant transformation for Netflix series Griselda

Sofia Vergara also shared the pressure she felt to lose it to make it in Hollywood

Sofia Vergara recently shared that she had to conceal her curves to portray drug lord Griselda Blanco in the upcoming Netflix series, Griselda.

The 51-year-old Colombian actress made this disclosure during a chic guest appearance on The Graham Norton Show, scheduled to air on Friday.

Additionally, Sofia mentioned that taking on the role of the infamous drug dealer, nicknamed the Cocaine Godmother, required her to undergo extensive hours of makeup.

'The hardest thing was that I had to wear a wig, fake teeth, fake nose, and have a plastic forehead. I also had to wear uncomfortable bras that pushed me down to make me look less Latin'.



Adding: 'It was a complicated character for me, but it was my first film in Spanish which was so liberating.'

Speaking about the character Sofia admitted she first had the idea for the series almost 15 years ago.

'It is a true story of a woman that no one ever suspected of being one of the biggest drug dealers that ever existed'.

'She created an insane cartel, and I went crazy for the story. She was Colombian, an immigrant, and a very tough ruthless woman. She was a monster. It was the role for me!'.

The stunner, who is known for her iconic accent, also shared the pressure she felt to lose it to make it in Hollywood.

'I thought it would not be that hard, that I could do some classes and have any role I wanted. That was not the case – I spent a lot of money and a lot of hours trying and it would get worse. I would go to auditions, and it was horrific.'

