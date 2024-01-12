Inside Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's 'long-lasting' relationship

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's new romance is reportedly blooming and will last long.

The singer's close pals believe that she finds comfort in Benny's company.

An insider revealed to Entertainment Tonight, "[Selena] feels very at home and at ease with Benny."

The source added, "Their friends, family and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them."

An insider added that the music producer "finds Selena to be brilliant beyond belief."

As per the latest report, Benny thinks Selena is "extremely talented, genuine, sweet and intelligent."

The source shared that the musician respects everything that Selena stands for.

On the other hand, the Calm Down singer wholeheartedly "appreciates the music producer’s intellect, overall passion in life, his art, dedication, and values."

For the unversed, Selena confirmed her budding romance with Benny on social media in December 2023.

Since then, the Only Murders in the Building star dropped a few intimate photos with her new boyfriend on her Instagram handle.