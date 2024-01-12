Why can't Kate Middleton sign autographs?

Princess Kate Middleton is known for her warmth and charm, often engaging with the public during royal engagements. Yet, there's one thing fans can't expect from her: a signed autograph. The reason? It's not what you might think.
While many celebrities and high-profile figures readily sign autographs, royals like Kate adhere to a longstanding protocol that forbids it. The primary motivation stems from concerns about forgery.
A royal signature carries significant weight, and the potential for its misuse through imitation could put both the crown and individuals at risk.
Imagine a scenario where a forged royal signature lands on a fraudulent document or is used to gain unauthorized access. The damage to the monarchy's reputation and potential security breaches could be significant. To avoid such risks, the royals have adopted a firm stance against signing autographs.
However, not everything is lost for autograph-seeking fans. Kate and other royals often find alternative ways to personalize interactions.
"I can't write my name, but I can draw," she told a group of youngsters, instead offering drawings of a flower, a tree, and plants to children who asked. She told another child, "My name's Catherine. I'm not allowed to write my signature, it's just one of those rules."
