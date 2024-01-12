Much awaited response! Giovanni Pernice BREAKS SILENCE amid Amanda Abbington feud

Giovanni Pernice expressed gratitude to his supporters amidst the ongoing dispute with former Strictly Come Dancing partner Amanda Abbington.
The 51-year-old actress reportedly asserted that her participation in the show resulted in Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and she is said to have requested recordings of their rehearsals for review.
Legal advice has been sought by Amanda regarding Giovanni's alleged behaviour towards her, and she believes that video footage could substantiate her claims. In response to these allegations,
Giovanni has addressed the situation in a message on Instagram, appreciating the supportive words from his fans.
He wrote: 'One week today we open 'LET ME ENTERTAIN YOU'. We're working hard but it is going to be epic.
'I just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who has sent message of support of the last wee - I really truly appreciate it - thank you thank you thank you Gio.'
The dancer was inundated with kind messages, with one user writing: 'I think you're amazing and well done, stay strong and positive.'
Another wrote: 'Love you Gio, you're a professional dancer for Christ's sake, it's your job. Take no notice.'
