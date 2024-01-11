Selena Gomez radiates glamour on red carpet, defying Golden Globes drama

Selena went viral after a video captured her debriefing with friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry at the Golden Globes

Selena Gomez made a return to the red carpet on Wednesday night, amidst a week filled with drama.

The Only Murders In The Building star was celebrating the latest launch from her company, Rare Beauty, where she unveiled the Find Comfort Body Collection in Beverly Hills.

Despite the recent headlines, Gomez appeared in good spirits, engaging with fans and the press about the new product while donning a stylish white suit with a coat draped over her shoulders.

This event followed just four days after Gomez garnered attention for a gossiping session at the Golden Globes.

During the event, fans accused her of discussing Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. After clarifying that she wasn't criticizing the couple, Gomez announced that she would be taking a break from the limelight and social media for a while.

However, the social media hiatus lasted only 24 hours, as Gomez returned on Wednesday to promote a cooking video with chef Gordon Ramsay on her Instagram Stories.

The night before the announcement of her social media break, she had shared a video featuring her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, playing with a pair of young kids, emphasizing her focus on what truly matters in her life.

Selena went viral after a video captured her debriefing with friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Viewers attempted to lip-read the interaction, concluding that Gomez was sharing details of an awkward encounter with the current high-profile couple, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet.



