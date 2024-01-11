MQM-P candidates list: Kamal, Farooq Sattar to contest on two NA seats

MQM-P leaders Mustafa Kamal (L) and Farooq Sattar (R) are addressing an event held to reveal the general elections 2024 party manifesto in Karachi on January 4, 2024. —Facebook/ Anis Ahmed Kaimkhani Official

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal and Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar would contest on two National Assembly seats each in Karachi in the February 8 general elections, Geo News reported.

This was revealed by the MQM-P as it issued a list of candidates partaking in the upcoming polls.

As per the list, the party will field 16 candidates from 18 NA constituencies in Karachi.

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will be the party's candidate for NA-248 seat in the district Central.

Former Karachi mayor Kamal will contest poll for the NA-242 seat situated in Keamari district, despite the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s efforts to lure the party into withdrawing its candidate in favour of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. The ex-mayor will also vie for the NA-247 seat.

Farooq Sattar will represent his party in the constituencies of NA-244 and District South’s NA-241.

As per the list, MQM-P will field Aasia Ishaque from NA-232, Javed Hanif from NA-233, Muhammad Abubakar from NA-234, Iqbal Mahsud from NA-235 and Hassan Sabir from NA-236 constituency of Karachi.

Abdul Rauf Siddiqui will contest elections on NA-237 seat, Sadiq Iftikhar on NA-238 and Arshad Vohra on NA-240.

Humayun Usman will be the candidate for the NA-243 seat, Hafizuddin for NA-245 and Aminul Haque for NA-246. While Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui will contest on NA-249 and Farhan Chishti on NA-250.

The party did not issue any NA ticket to a candidate for the NA seat in Lyari.