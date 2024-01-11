MQM-P candidates list: Kamal, Farooq Sattar to contest on two NA seats

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal and Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar would contest on two National Assembly seats each in Karachi in the February 8 general elections, Geo News reported.
This was revealed by the MQM-P as it issued a list of candidates partaking in the upcoming polls.
As per the list, the party will field 16 candidates from 18 NA constituencies in Karachi.
MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will be the party's candidate for NA-248 seat in the district Central.
Former Karachi mayor Kamal will contest poll for the NA-242 seat situated in Keamari district, despite the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s efforts to lure the party into withdrawing its candidate in favour of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. The ex-mayor will also vie for the NA-247 seat.
Farooq Sattar will represent his party in the constituencies of NA-244 and District South’s NA-241.
As per the list, MQM-P will field Aasia Ishaque from NA-232, Javed Hanif from NA-233, Muhammad Abubakar from NA-234, Iqbal Mahsud from NA-235 and Hassan Sabir from NA-236 constituency of Karachi.
Abdul Rauf Siddiqui will contest elections on NA-237 seat, Sadiq Iftikhar on NA-238 and Arshad Vohra on NA-240.
Humayun Usman will be the candidate for the NA-243 seat, Hafizuddin for NA-245 and Aminul Haque for NA-246. While Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui will contest on NA-249 and Farhan Chishti on NA-250.
The party did not issue any NA ticket to a candidate for the NA seat in Lyari.
Chief minister directs schools to suspend morning assembly practice after 36 children succumb to pneumonia across...
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani calls for prosecuting intelligence agencies officials
Justice Naqvi says "in the circumstances" it is no longer possible for him to continue to serve as a judge of the...
Earlier today, PTI had withdrawn its SC plea on a similar case in hopes of a 'favourable' verdict by PHC
LHC in 2020 had declared the high treason verdict of special court against the late dictator "unconstitutional"
"Mustafa Kamal is contesting as MQM-P candidate from the constituency," says Khalid Maqbool