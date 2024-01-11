'It Ends With Us' starring Blake Lively steams into summer theaters

Blake Lively's highly anticipated film It Ends With Us is finally hitting theaters on June 21, 2024!

The news comes after months of eager anticipation from fans of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel of the same name, which the film is based on.

Lively stars as Lily Bloom, a young woman who finds herself torn between two very different men: the charming but troubled Ryle (played by Justin Baldoni, who also directs the film) and her handsome first love Atlas (played by Brandon Sklenar).

As Lily navigates the complexities of her relationships, she must also confront her own past and the dark secrets that threaten to tear her world apart.

It Ends With Us promises to be a passionate and emotional rollercoaster, with all the twists and turns that have made Hoover's novel a global phenomenon.

The film also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Jenny Slate and Hasan Minhaj.

From February to June

The release date shift comes after the film's initial February 9th date was pushed back due to the Writer's Guild of America strike in late 2023.

However, the wait will be well worth it for fans, as the summer release promises to make It Ends With Us the perfect beach read come to life on the big screen.

With its passionate romance, complex characters, and steamy summer setting, It Ends With Us is sure to be a box office smash.

So mark your calendars and grab your tickets, don't miss your chance to see Blake Lively shine in this highly anticipated adaptation.