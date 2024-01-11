Jo Koy bags supports amid hate for hosting Golden Globes 2024

Jo Koy supported by fellow legends amid hate

Jo Koy is not alone in all the hate the comic is getting for his latest hosting gig at Golden Globes 2024.



Steve Martin recently used Threads to support stand-up comedian Jo Koy, who received mixed reviews for his 2024 Golden Globes hosting role.

For example, Koy was deemed “woefully unqualified” to host by Variety, and other publications like Vanity Fair provided even harsher criticism, labelling the show as a “near-total disaster.”

“I tip my hat to anyone who steps out on stage to host a live awards show,” wrote Martin, who himself is a hosting legend because of the three times emceeing the Academy Awards.

“It’s a very difficult job and not for the squeamish. I know because I’m still throwing up from the last time I did it in 2010.”

Martin added, “So, congratulations to Jo Koy, who took on the toughest gig in show business, hit, missed, was light on his feet, and now has twenty minutes of new material for his stand up!”

One of Jo Koy's jokes during this year's Golden Globe Awards seemed to annoy even Taylor Swift, who was also in attendance.

The Grammy-winning performer, 34, was seated next to Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh Sperry, when Koy, 52, acknowledged her.

Koy made a joke that seemed to fall flat, alluding to Swift's attendance at numerous NFL games in favour of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear,” Koy said. “There’s just more to go to.”

The Karma singer was shown taking a sip of her drink when the camera moved to her, but she didn't appear to have any reaction.

There was very little laughter and very little applause. Furthermore, Selena Gomez, Swift's best friend, appeared perplexed by the joke as the camera turned to her.

Koy then brought up something else to get his mind off the embarrassing situation.



