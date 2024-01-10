Keanu Reeves collaborates with China Miéville for ‘The Book of Elsewhere’

Keanu Reeves to team with China Miéville for ‘The Book of Elsewhere’

Keanu Reeves has reportedly collaborated with British writer China Miéville to co-author a novel, The Book of Elsewhere.



In a statement, the Matrix star said, “It was extraordinary to have the opportunity to collaborate on The Book of Elsewhere with one of my favourite authors, China Miéville.”

“China did exactly what I was hoping for – he came in with a clear architecture for the story and how he wanted to play with the world of BRZRKR, a world that I love so much. I was thrilled with his vision and feel honoured to be a part of this collaborative process,” noted Reeves.

Interestingly, Reeves will feature in the upcoming live-action Netflix BRZRKR movie, with an anime spin-off series at Netflix.

Miéville explained, “Sometimes the greatest games are those you play with other people’s toys.”

While talking about Reeves, Miéville mentioned, “It was an honour, a shock and a delight when Keanu invited me to play. But I could never have predicted how generous he’d be with toys he’s spent so long creating, how glad to experiment together, how open to true collaboration.”

“I hope readers get to experience even a fraction of the pleasure reading The Book of Elsewhere that I experienced in the writing – in the serious business of play,” added Miéville.

Meanwhile, Reeves’ new novel will hit bookstores on July 23, which is published by Random House imprint Del Rey.