Joe Jonas ‘really involved’ with kids amid rumoured romance with Stormi Bree

Joe Jonas was rumoured to have sparked a romance with model Stormi Bree

Joe Jonas wants his daughters to follow in his footsteps.

As such, the 34-year-old musician made sure his daughters – 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine – are getting an early start on their musical journeys.

Having recently got a hold of them per his custody agreement with ex Sophie Turner, the Jonas Brothers frontman took his little ones to a music class in Miami.

Photographs obtained by Page Six showed the former Disney star walking hand-in-hand with his daughters as they joined the group on a blanket under a tree.

Dressed casually, the doting father knelt down alongside other parents during the class, actively engaging with his daughters as they fiddled around and played with various toys and instruments.

This isn't the first time Jonas has joined the group, as a source revealed to the outlet, "He's always with the kids" and is “really involved” in their activities.

After spending the holidays with their mom in England, the girls returned to the United States with Jonas on Jan. 7, as per their temporary custody agreement.

While Jonas wasn't with his daughters for New Year's Eve, he was spotted celebrating the occasion in Mexico alongside model Stormi Bree, with whom he later jetted off to Aspen for an alleged dinner date and a headline-making ski trip.