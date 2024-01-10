Meghan Markle set to make 'strategic move' amid 'Suits' spinoff?

Meghan Markle sets to make 'strategic move' amid 'Suits' spinoff?

Meghan Markle has been advised to make her acting comeback with her popular legal drama Suits spinoff.

In conversation with The Mirror, PR expert Mayah Riaz shared that it could be a "strategic move" by the Duchess of Sussex to "reconnect with her loyal fan base" with her return to the show.

She added, "It would provide her with an opportunity to potentially attract new viewers to the show" amid her crumbling Hollywood career.

The expert continued, "However, if Meghan would return to Suits, it would be for a cameo role rather than appearing in a longer story line."

Speaking of Meghan's reported financial struggles, Mayah claimed that the former working royal figure would make a significant amount of money with her return.

She shared, "In terms of her fee, given Meghan's increased profile since leaving Suits, it is reasonable to expect that her asking price would be significantly higher than her previous salary."



The PR guru believes that Prince Harry's wife may ask for a fee in the range of $300,000-$400,000 (£235,000-£314,000) per episode.

Earlier, Patrick J. Adams opened up about Meghan's return to the popular TV series spin-off at the Golden Globe Awards 2024.

In conversation with E! News, the 42-year-old actor said, "I think she is a fantastic actor. So we would be lucky to have her back in the industry."