Meghan Markle warned she might lose Harry in war against royal family

Meghan Markle, who is said to be obsessed about the future, has been advised to heal rift with Prince Harry's family to strengthen her relationship with her husband.

The Duchess of Sussex 'needs olive branch' as the Duke wants to return to the UK.

Harry is keen to build bridges with estranged members of his family, including his dad King Charles and brother Prince William, as his relationship with both of them has soured since he stepped back as a senior royal in 2020. While, Meghan is not interested in returning to the UK.

The Duchess reportedly doesn't think that they're going to give her what she wants or needs, so her focus is on the future, and how she can handle things going forward and find opportunities for herself.



The Sussexes, who were mocked at this year's Golden Globes, have been warned that they may be in "deep trouble" with their popularity in the future.

Royal expert Lady Colin Campbell told GB News: "I think they are going to be in such deep trouble. I think the chickens are coming home to roost in a very big way. I can guarantee things are going to get an awful lot worse."

Another royal commentator claimed: "Meghan is a very high-maintenance woman, she likes to live a high lifestyle, a high standard and the money isn't coming in. We saw from their charity, they couldn't raise money at all last year."

"So I really think they're facing a financial crisis, it was absolutely predictable and where they go from there, they would probably have to downsize and think again," Tom Bower told TalkTV.



There are also reports that Meghan Markle has planned to write a book about her life which will cover her life in Hollywood as well as her time in the royal family.



The book may be a part of a four-book deal Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed with Penguin Random House, it was reported. Under the same deal, Prince Harry released his memoir Spare in 2023.



"I would find it surprising if Meghan didn't publish her own story, to be honest. Spare is clearly Prince Harry's chance to tell his, but hers is equally compelling. I mean, how many actresses end up marrying a Prince? If she's harbouring political ambitions it would make even more sense," a Hollywood agent said as per The Mirror.



Meghan and Harry have been advised to avoid any further PR disasters after a tumultous 2023. Some royal experts and historians fear that Meghan will put her relationship with Harry at risk if she does not end her war against the royal family.

