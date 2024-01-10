Barry Keoghan confirms split from Alyson Kierans, sparks romance with Sabrina Carpenter

Barry is now linked with singer Sabrina Carpenter in the aftermath of his split from Alyson

Barry Keoghan has officially announced the end of his relationship with his longtime girlfriend Alyson Kierans.

The 31-year-old Irish actor reportedly separated from Alyson last summer, shortly after the birth of their 15-month-old son, Brando.

Barry is now rumored to have entered a new relationship with 24-year-old American singer Sabrina Carpenter, who bears a striking resemblance to his former partner.

During an interview with GQ magazine, Barry responded to inquiries about the reported breakup with Alyson.

He said: 'She's [Alyson] done a great job, and she's an incredible mother.' The publication noted he offered no further information on the split.

At the time reports of the split first emerged, it was said the pair were 'determined to do the best for their son' after they decided to break up following rows about late night partying.

A source told The Sun: 'They've grown apart over recent months and things have finally come to a head. As far as she's concerned, it's over.'

The BAFTA-winning actor, recognized for his supporting role in The Banshees of Inisherin, first crossed paths with dentist Alyson in a London bar in February 2021. The couple made their red carpet debut in October of the same year, showcasing a deeply affectionate connection as they publicly displayed their love while posing for photographs.

Confirming their impending parenthood in June 2022, they welcomed their son Brando just two months later in August.