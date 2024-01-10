Ben Affleck makes huge sacrifice for Jennifer Lopez at Golden Globes

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez often made it to the headlines for their alleged marital woes.

The renowned Hollywood couple was recently spotted at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

However, the Gone Girl actor seemingly appeared 'uncomfortable' while getting intimate with his better half on the red carpet.

Analysing the pair's gestures at the star-studded event, body language expert Inbaal Honigman told Hello Magazine that Lopez enjoyed all the attention, whereas Affleck appeared disinterested.

She added, "Jennifer's walk is no-nonsense and confident, she marches forward nimble, her h*** sashaying. This type of walk suggests that Jen would like to draw attention to herself, she's comfortable when all eyes are on her."

While talking about the 51-year-old Academy Award winner actor, Inbaal shared, "Ben's walk is uncomfortable and disinterested..."

“He's stepping forward, shoulders back, head held high, which gives the initial impression of confidence, but when his wife talks to him, he looks surprised, as if yanked from a daydream," she further said.

Notably, the Boy Next Door actress also addressed her partner's uncomfortable expressions during their public outings.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight at the Golden Globes, she said, "I don’t know. Ben is doing alright — you don’t need to worry about Ben. Let me just tell you, he is good. He is happy."

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.