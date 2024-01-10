Teyana Taylor levels new shocking allegations at estranged husband Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor accuses ex Iman Shumpert of being intoxicated around minor daughters

Teyana Taylor came under spotlight with new allegations leveled against estranged husband Iman Shumpert.

The 33-year-old singer filed a petition in court, claiming the former NBA star remains under the influence while in the company of their children, Junie, 8, and Rue, 3.

In the documents obtained by TMZ, it has been alleged that Shumpert smokes weed when the girls are in his care, and once failed to feed the girls while they were in their family home.

The Gonna Love Me singer also claimed her ex sent off children to the United Center in Chicago via a rideshare without supervision, while the athlete had a separate driver to take him to arena.

Shumpert allegedly “consistently demonstrates a clear disregard for the safety of the minor children,” according to the docs.

It comes after Taylor announced her separation from the former Cleveland basketball player in September after seven years of marriage.

At the time, she insisted that they are “still best of friends, great business partners and one hell of a team,” in an Instagram post.

However, in the divorce documents, it was revealed that the Coming 2 America actress originally filed for divorce from Shumpert in January 2023.

In the filing, the singer accused the athlete of “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage”.