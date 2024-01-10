Aaron Rodgers explains his comments on Jimmy Kimmel: 'Goes back to COVID times'

Aaron Rodgers addressed Jimmy Kimmel's statements from the previous day on television referencing their recent friction and criticised an ESPN executive for their remarks during his Tuesday appearance as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show.



After criticising Rodgers' comments from last week regarding Jeffrey Epstein and casting doubt on the NFL star's intelligence for the first seven minutes of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, the quarterback for the New York Jets stated that the pair's disagreement is related to their different perspectives on COVID-19.

In 2022, Rodgers acknowledged lying to the public about his COVID-19 vaccination status. The previous year, he had declared himself to be "immunised," but later it was revealed that he had not had the vaccination.

“The history of this — whatever this is between Jimmy and I — this goes back to COVID times,” Rodgers said Tuesday on the program that airs on ESPN.

He then addressed McAfee by saying, “In COVID times, he mentioned on his show jokes about my immunization, which I know you also made a little joke about it. I’m not going to get into that whole thing. I’ve talked many times about that.”

In addition to the host's comments regarding ivermectin and Dr. Anthony Fauci, Rodgers stated that he was disturbed by Kimmel's "comments about unvaccinated people, mentioning that they don't deserve treatment."

Rodgers stated that rather than being explicitly directed at Kimmel, his statement last week that he was excited anytime "corruption anywhere gets exposed" was the reason he intended to celebrate when the list of Epstein connections became public.

Rodgers said that Kimmel was somehow connected to the list of Epstein associates that was going to be made public during his appearance on McAfee's show last week. The day after the show aired, McAfee issued an apology and claimed he understood why Kimmel had suggested he take NFL player Aaron Rodgers to court based on Rodgers' remarks.

“I totally understand how serious an allegation of paedophilia would be, so for him to be upset about that, I get it,” Rodgers said Tuesday. He then addressed Kimmel by saying, “I’m not stupid enough — even though you think I’m an idiot, and you made a lot of comments about my intelligence — but I’m not stupid enough to accuse you of that with absolutely zero concrete evidence. That’s ridiculous.”