Keke Palmer gets additional six months against ex Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson going to go at lawsuit for six more months

Keke Palmer and her lawsuit against ex Darius Jackson is seemingly going to take more time than expected, as the actress’s temporary domestic violence restraining order against ex gets extended for six more months.



The restraining order was extended as a result of the two parties' agreement to postpone their Tuesday hearing, according to court records acquired by Page Six.

The restraining order is also scheduled to expire on July 16, which is their upcoming court date.

According to the paperwork, the couple postponed the hearing because they are "engaged in mediation before a private judge."

On Nov. 10, 2023, Palmer, 30, was first given a temporary restraining order after accusing Jackson of verbal and physical abuse.

In her complaint, she described two alleged assaults, one of which she said happened on November 5 after she had stated her desire for their then 8-month-old son, Leodis "Leo," to not go to a football game.

“At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands and then ran out of the house,” she accused Jackson in court documents, as per Page Six.

She also supplied ominous security camera images of the attack, which seemed to support her account.

The Nope actress also requested sole custody of Leo in addition to the restraining order, and she was temporarily granted it.

Jackson then applied for his own restraining order in late December, alleging that Palmer had been "verbally and physically abusive" during their relationship and even going so far as to label her as the "primary aggressor."