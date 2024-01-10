Emily Blunt expresses happiness over her kids’ love for Ryan Gosling

Emily Blunt has recently discussed about her kids’ love for Ryan Gosling on latest episode of Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist.
Emily, who shares her two daughters Violet, 7, and Hazel, 9, with husband John Krasinski, revealed her daughters were stunned to learn that she got the opportunity to work with Ryan in her upcoming movie The Fall Guy.
“They're so happy. They have never had any interest in anyone I've worked with ever,” shared the Oppenheimer actress.
Emily mentioned, “They know a lot of people I've worked with. But Ryan is — Ryan's it for them.”
The Devil Wears Prada star disclosed that her kids fond of Barbie movie and Ken character that they would keep asking me questions about Ryan.
Emil recalled, “They were like, 'What does he look like when he has normal hair?’”
“And so, I had to be like, ‘This is what he normally looks like.’ It's so funny,” she added.
Earlier in July 2023, Emily talked about taking a year off to focus on her most important role and that’s being a mother to her kids.
Speaking on the Table for Two podcast about work-life balance, the actress reflected, “It’s one of those things when people are like, ‘How do you balance it?’ I never feel like I’m doing it right, you know.’”
“But this year I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is 9, so we’re in the last year of single digits. And I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little,” confessed Emily.
