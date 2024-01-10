Barry Keoghan on nearly losing an arm due to rare flesh-eating infection

Barry Keoghan shares he was going to die because of rare flesh-eating infection

Barry Keoghan has recently explained how he was about to lose an arm from rare flesh-eating infection in 2021.



In a new interview with GQ magazine, the Saltburn star opened up about suffering from necrotising fasciitis shortly before production began on 2022’s The Banshees of Inisherin.

Barry recounted his conversation with The Banshees of Inisherin writer-director Martin McDonagh in a hospital saying to him, “Just remember this when you’ve been nominated for an Oscar.”

Interestingly, Barry was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards for his performance in the 2022 movie but he lost to Ke Huy Quan.

While talking about his infection, Barry shared what his doctors told him at the time that one in five cases of necrotising fasciitis are fatal, and that there was a chance he might have to have his arm amputated.

“But I’m not gonna die, right?” said Barry and doctors replied, “Well, we don’t know.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor reflected on becoming a father for the first time while in the middle of filming Saltburn.

“They gave me a day off. Good on them! Day off, and straight on to night shoots and night feedings – boom!” he mentioned.

Barry’s then-girlfriend, Alyson Sandro, gave birth to their son named Brando in August.

“It was probably the best time of my life, to be quite fair. Havin’ a baby boy, and leadin’ a movie. It was the best time of my life, I must say – yeah,” stated the actor.

Barry added, “I feel a responsibility. I feel an enormous amount of pressure, which is good.”