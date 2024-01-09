‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Barbie,’ ‘Wonka’ headline Art Directors Guild 2024 nominations

The Arts Directors Guild just came out with a dazzling lineup of this years’ nominations.
The ADG (IATSE Local 800) unveiled its nominations for the 28th Excellence in Production Design Awards across various categories, celebrating outstanding work in motion pictures, television, commercials, and music videos.
“It is an honor and privilege to gather the guild to recognize the excellence among our members,” award show producers Michael Allen Glover and Megan Elizabeth Bell said in a joint statement.
The period feature film category boasts nominees like Asteroid City, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Napoleon, and Oppenheimer.
Meanwhile, the fantasy film contenders include Barbie, Wonka, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Creator, and Poor Things.
In the contemporary feature film category, the nominees are John Wick: Chapter Four, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, The Killer, Beau is Afraid, and Saltburn.
The winners of the ADG Awards will be revealed at a ceremony on Feb. 10 at Ovation Hollywood’s Ray Dolby Ballroom, with New Girl actor Max Greenfield hosting the event.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity is expected to drop more in 2024
Jessica Alba talks about her therapy experience along with her daughters in a new interview
Taylor Swift is known for using Easter eggs to hint at her upcoming projects
Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz makes shocking claim about prince Andrew's sex case
Princess Kate has been in and out between attending royal duties and raising three young children
Georg Clooney says he introduces himself as 'Amal Clooney's husband' as she keeps him alive