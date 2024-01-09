‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Barbie,’ ‘Wonka’ headline Art Directors Guild 2024 nominations

Other nominations include 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' 'The Creator,' and 'John Wick: Chapter Four'

The Arts Directors Guild just came out with a dazzling lineup of this years’ nominations.

The ADG (IATSE Local 800) unveiled its nominations for the 28th Excellence in Production Design Awards across various categories, celebrating outstanding work in motion pictures, television, commercials, and music videos.

“It is an honor and privilege to gather the guild to recognize the excellence among our members,” award show producers Michael Allen Glover and Megan Elizabeth Bell said in a joint statement.

The period feature film category boasts nominees like Asteroid City, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Napoleon, and Oppenheimer.

Meanwhile, the fantasy film contenders include Barbie, Wonka, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Creator, and Poor Things.

In the contemporary feature film category, the nominees are John Wick: Chapter Four, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, The Killer, Beau is Afraid, and Saltburn.

The winners of the ADG Awards will be revealed at a ceremony on Feb. 10 at Ovation Hollywood’s Ray Dolby Ballroom, with New Girl actor Max Greenfield hosting the event.