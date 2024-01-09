Jennifer Lopez sets record straight with major revelation about Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez denied all the rumours of marital woes with her husband Ben Affleck, revealing that he is happy and doing good.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, the songstress inquired about her partner's uncomfortable expressions during their public outings.

Lopez laughed at the question and said, "I don’t know. Ben is doing alright — you don’t need to worry about Ben. Let me just tell you, he is good. He is happy, he is here, he is nominated."

The Boy Next Door actress shared Affleck's reaction, saying, "He is like, 'I’m chilling.' I don’t understand what people are pressed for. They don’t pick up on my face."

During the same event, the Ain't Your Mama singer opened up about her bond with Affleck while answering an 'awkward' question about their marriage.

During an interview with Variety, the reporter asked the songstress "So do you know your last wedding is it?"

The singer seemed annoyed, saying, "Because when they say, 'You know,' you know."

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

However, the couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.