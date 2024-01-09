Sinead O'Connor's cause of death revealed by officials

Sinead O'Connor, the Irish musician who was found 'unresponsive' at her home in July 2023, died by natural causes as per the London Inner South Coroner's Court.

"This is to confirm that Ms O'Connor died of natural causes," an official statement from Southwark Coroner's Court said on Tuesday.

The statement added, "The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death."

In July 2023, the singer's family announced the heartbreaking news of Sinead's demise which left the music lovers devastated.

The Statement by her family reads, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

At that time, the Coroner Court's website revealed that the singer, 56, was found dead at her home in London however "no medical cause of death was given."

The court "directed an autopsy to be conducted. The results of this may not [be available] for several weeks."

"The decision whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family," said in a note shared by the Coroner Court.