Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's public 'spats' reason revealed

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck public 'spats' reason revealed

Ben Affleck reportedly finds it hard to navigate celebrity life with his better half, Jennifer Lopez.

The couple, who are often spotted engaging in heated arguments, seemingly have different opinions about their 'over the top' lifestyle.

As per DailyMail.com, an insider revealed that, "Ben and Jen are doing very well... A lot of the times we see Ben upset, it's because he just hates the paparazzi, always following him and Jen."



The source added, "Ben doesn't like red-carpet photos or being snapped by photographers when they are out doing regular life."

However, an insider claimed that the Gone Girl actor "knows Jen loves it, so it does put them at odds at times, but they eventually fall back to a place with each other to be happy."



The report further shared that Affleck prefers 'more privacy' during their outings, but Lopez enjoys 'attention.'

"So, they butt heads there but it isn't in any way ruining their relationship... They are really in a good place," the source added.

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.