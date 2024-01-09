King Charles ‘must act’ before Prince Andrew causes further ‘damage’

Prince Andrew is dragging down his brother King Charles as his involvement with the Jeffery Epstein case has been blown wide open unless the monarch tightens the leash around him.

While the court has not issued a verdict on the disgraced royal, the court of public opinion has surely made its decision in the matter.

Royal commentator Emma Woolf pointed out during a GB News panel that Andrew is “refusing to move out a while because he absolutely needs and belongs in the Royal Lodge” despite his names being exposed in the Epstein court documents.

Prince Andrew had previously been accused by a victim of Epstein, Virginia Giuffre, who claimed he had engaged in intimate relations with her, organised by Epstein and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Woolf said that since he is living in his Windsor residence at the “taxpayer’s behest wit security” and the pressure is “now growing” on King Charles as the “court of public opinion” have made-up their mind about Prince Andrew.

“It’s a real thorn in Charles’ side, this difficult troublesome younger brother. It's only going to get worse.”

She added that Andrew is “angry, he’s belligerent, he’s humiliated,” given his recent public interaction. And it doesn’t help that “he’ settled already with Virginia Giuffre.”

Panellist Matthew Laza implied that Charles may “withdraw the security” but has to be “pretty firm” and follow through.”

Woolf warned, “It hasn’t damaged Charles yet, but it’s not going away. I think the King is going to have to do something about this.”