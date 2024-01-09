A$AP Rocky stands his ground amid felony charges, pleads ‘not guilty’

A$AP Rocky is keeping his cool as his court battle with A$AP Relli began on Monday, January 8.

The Fashion Killa rapper entered a not guilty plea after a judge determined in November that there was enough evidence to stand trial for allegations, reported People Magazine.

Following the arraignment, the rapper’s attorney Joe Tacopina told press that Rocky is “cool as a cucumber” about the trial. He added that the Praise the Lord hitmaker is just eager for the trial to be “over with so he can start enjoying his family.”

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, has been accused of two counts of assault with a firearm. He allegedly fired a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend and plaintiff A$AP Relli after a heated discussion.

Relli had filed a defamation lawsuit against Rocky for the shooting and his lawyer, Tacopina, for painting him out to be an extortionist and liar.

Rocky potentially facing up to 24 years in prison for the charges which comes as a blow to his partner and baby mama, Rihanna.

The Umbrella singer and Rocky, welcomed their first son, RZA, in May 2022 and welcomed Riot Rose in August 2023.

Insiders previously told Life & Style that the Fenty Beauty founder is “trying to stay calm and listen to the lawyers promising they’ll keep him out of jail.”