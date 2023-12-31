Rihanna, ASAP Rocky's marriage hits rough patch amid criminal case: ‘She’s ticked off’

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been dating since 2020 and share two kids

There’s trouble in paradise for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

As the rapper potentially faces 24 years in prison for gun charges, his personal life with Rihanna has hit a snag.

A source spilled to the National Enquirer that the stress of the trial – set for the upcoming week – has taken a toll on the power couple as RiRi “is absolutely terrified” of “[ending] up a single mother” to their two boys, RZA and Riot.

“They’ve started fighting all the time because he’s just got no patience for anything,” the source said, noting, “His mood is terrible right now.”

The insider further dished that A$AP’s mood swings have caused friction in the bedroom for the spouses.

“Before this mess with the trial, they could hardly keep their hands of each other, but their sex life is nonexistent these days. They’re both just too stressed.”

The report further revealed that among the tensions, the countless sleepless nights taking care of their toddlers has further escalated issues.

“Every time they get into a fight, he uses it as an excuse to duck out and hand with friends, while Rihanna’s stuck at home on mommy duty. No wonder she’s ticked off!”