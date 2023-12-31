Rihanna, ASAP Rocky's marriage hits rough patch amid criminal case: ‘She’s ticked off’

There’s trouble in paradise for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.
As the rapper potentially faces 24 years in prison for gun charges, his personal life with Rihanna has hit a snag.
A source spilled to the National Enquirer that the stress of the trial – set for the upcoming week – has taken a toll on the power couple as RiRi “is absolutely terrified” of “[ending] up a single mother” to their two boys, RZA and Riot.
“They’ve started fighting all the time because he’s just got no patience for anything,” the source said, noting, “His mood is terrible right now.”
The insider further dished that A$AP’s mood swings have caused friction in the bedroom for the spouses.
“Before this mess with the trial, they could hardly keep their hands of each other, but their sex life is nonexistent these days. They’re both just too stressed.”
The report further revealed that among the tensions, the countless sleepless nights taking care of their toddlers has further escalated issues.
“Every time they get into a fight, he uses it as an excuse to duck out and hand with friends, while Rihanna’s stuck at home on mommy duty. No wonder she’s ticked off!”
Blake Shelton rang in New Year's without wife Gwen Stefani, sparking rumors of marital woes
Ian Ziering was filmed getting in a heated physical altercation with a bunch of bikers on a busy street
Notably, Taylor Swift named Time's Person of the Year in 2023
Mark Consuelos revealed he and Kelly Ripa are designing things around incoming new members of the family
Victoria Beckham provides followup on husband David Beckham’s Christmas gift
Taylor Swift arrived at the New Year’s game wearing a jacket with a striking resemblance to Travis Kelce’s
Taylor Swift matches jackets with Travis Kelce to make before stepping in New Year 2024
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were first romantically linked in September 2023