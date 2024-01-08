‘The Crown’ star Elizabeth Debicki honoured with Golden Globe

Elizabeth Debicki, who portrayed the late Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown, won the Best Supporting Female Actor – Television trophy at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.



Dressed in a stunning golden gown, the 33-year-old actress delivered a heartfelt award acceptance speech on Sunday night.

Elizabeth said, "Thank you so much! Thank you to the creatives of this show for trusting me with this part."

She continued, "To cast and crew, to my beautiful pretend children who I just adore, to my mom and my dad… My partner Kristian who said don't thank me so that I'm not on television but I'm gonna thank you anyway. Who else? Goodness, maybe that’s it."



The Australian actress concluded her speech, saying, "This is just astonishing to me… I just want to say thank you to my beloved and dear Godmother who left us too quickly, too soon. This one is for you, baby."



Earlier, Elizabeth revealed her inner feelings of recreating the late royal figure’s tragic death scene during an interview with Netflix.

The actress called the process of filming "heavy and very manic, and incredibly invasive."



Moreover, Elizabeth expressed her admiration for Prince William and Harry's mother, saying, "She’s like a symbol, like a magical person."