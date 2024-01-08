Golden Globe Awards 2024 complete winner list 

The star-studded Golden Globes Awards 2024 took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, on Sunday night.
Notably, the trendsetter film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in lead roles, grabbed the most nominations of any film this year.
Meanwhile, the final season of the popular series, Succession, bagged the most nods in television categories.
However, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things and Anatomy of a Fall received multiple awards at the prestigious ceremony.
Here is the complete list of winners from the glamorous night of Golden Globe Awards 2024:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films)
- Maestro (Netflix)
- Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures) (WINNER)
- Past Lives (A24)
- The Zone of Interest (A24)
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- American Fiction (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)
- Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- The Holdovers (Focus Features)
- May December (Netflix)
- Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures) (WINNER)
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- The Boy and the Heron (GKids) (WINNER)
- Elemental (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
- Suzume (Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment)
- Wish (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures) (WINNER)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)
- Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres Distribution)
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- Anatomy of a Fall, France (Neon) (WINNER)
- Fallen Leaves, Finland (Mubi)
- Io Capitano, Italy (Pathe Distribution)
- Past Lives, United States (A24)
- Society of the Snow, Spain (Netflix)
- The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom/USA (A24)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer (WINNER)
- Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon (WINNER)
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee, Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman, May December
- Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Emma Stone, Poor Things (WINNER)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
- Matt Damon, Air
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers (WINNER)
- Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (WINNER)
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Julianne Moore, May December
- Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (WINNER)
Best Director — Motion Picture
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Greta Gerwig, Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (WINNER)
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie
- Tony McNamara, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song, Past Lives
- Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall (WINNER)
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- “Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me, Music and lyrics by Bruce Springsteen
- “Dance the Night,” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
- “I’m Just Ken,” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
- “Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Move, Music and lyrics by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
- “Road to Freedom,” Rustin, Music and lyrics by Lenny Kravitz
- “What Was I Made For?” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell (WINNER)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
- Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer (WINNER)
- Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
- Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Television Series – Drama
- 1923 (Paramount+)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Succession (HBO/Max) (WINNER)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO/Max)
- The Bear (FX) (WINNER)
- Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)
- Beef (Netflix) (WINNER)
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Fargo (FX)
- Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Helen Mirren, 1923
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession (WINNER)
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession (WINNER)
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Dominic West, The Crown
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (WINNER)
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (WINNER)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
- Ali Wong, Beef (WINNER)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Steven Yeun, Beef (WINNER)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (WINNER)
- Abby Elliott, The Bear
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (WINNER)
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
- Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (WINNER)
- Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
- Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
- Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
- Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer