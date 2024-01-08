Kelly Clarkson reveals her kids’ reaction after moving to NYC

Kelly Clarkson reflects on motherhood journey in a new interview

Kelly Clarkson has recently opened up about her kids’ reaction after relocating from Los Angeles to New York City Season 5.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the singer said, “I was very unhappy in L.A. and had been for several years. I needed a fresh start.”

“Remington (her son) walked out of the school here and was like, ‘This is the school for me. This is better than the last school. This is where I should be.’ And he’s 7,” said the musician.

Kelly continued, “So it’s amazing that work is going well, but as a mom, that’s a win for your kid.”

The American Idol alum recounted one moment with her nine-year-old daughter River, stating, “She was wanting a dog so we got one and I was like, ‘Well, what do you want to name her?’ And she was like, ‘I want to name her Charlie because Charlie Brown.”

Kelly mentioned, “‘Okay. Well, some people might think that it's a boy.’ And she was like, ‘What do I care what people think?’ I was like, ‘I'm sorry. Say it again and slower.’ I felt like I had succeeded as a parent.”

“I was just so proud of him for using all the correct words and not being overwhelmed emotionally. He just said it so clear and calm. I was like, ‘Okay. I could learn something from you today.’ The moments that seem small are really epic,” explained the songstress.

Kelly added, “I can be hard on myself, but I think I do a pretty good job. I’m definitely not a helicopter mom.”

“I like that they’re independent, but I’m adamant about my schedule, making sure I’m there as much as I can be. There’s no perfect parent; I’m definitely screwing up my children somehow! But I’m doing my best,” she concluded.