Lady Gaga pals express concern over her inexplicable behaviour

Lady Gaga feels lost in her music career: Source

Lady Gaga’s close pals recently expressed their concern over her bizarre behaviour at the premiere of her former co-star Bradley Cooper’s new movie, Maestro.

A source spilled to InTouch magazine, Gaga “seemed off” at the event, as she “was inserting herself into photos with Bradley and Carey Mulligan as if Gaga were a part of the film”.

“People looked shocked, and Carey seemed confused,” stated an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Gaga has always been eccentric, some people close to her say she seems different in recent months, almost as if she’s had a secret breakdown.”

“She’s pulled away from friends and has been spending most of her time alone when she’s not with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky,” added the insider.

The source revealed, “Several months ago, Gaga confessed to a friend that she felt a bit lost in her career.”

“She’s been so successful in all of her endeavours, but she’s felt a little lost in the landscape of the music industry,” explained an insider.

Interestingly, Gaga released her last solo album back in 2020 but she didn’t tour since 2022.

“Gaga was very close to Beyonce for many years, and Gaga felt unsure of her identity, with Beyonce and Taylor Swift’s mega-tours gaining so much attention,” noted the insider.

The source pointed out, Gaga is probably trying to find her footing again.”

“Gaga isn’t going anywhere,” shared the insider.

The source mentioned, “While she might have some things she’s figuring out, she’s also probably doing what she does best — reinventing herself.”