Taylor Swift’s inner circle hits out at op-ed piece speculating about her sexuality

File Footage

Taylor Swift’s friends circle recently criticised The New York Times opinion piece speculating on her sexuality.



Earlier, the publication stated that the singer is the closeted member of the LGBTQIA+ community, often referred herself as “a straight ally” of the community.

Taylor’s associate spoke to CNN, saying, “Because of her massive success, in this moment there is a Taylor-shaped hole in people’s ethics.”

“This article wouldn’t have been allowed to be written about Shawn Mendes or any male artist whose sexuality has been questioned by fans,” added the singer’s ally.

Another insider, who requested for anonymity, further called out the “invasive, untrue, and inappropriate” claims about the songstress.

Taylor began hanging out with her female friends to stop the conversations about whom she was dating at the time.

“And so, I swore off hanging out with guys. Dating, flirting, or anything that could be weaponized against me by a culture that claimed to believe in liberating women but consistently treated me with the harsh moral codes of the Victorian era,” wrote Taylor in the album introduction, which was released in October 2023.

Taylor said, “I swore off dating and decided to focus only on myself, my music, my growth, and my female friendships.”

She added, “If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn’t sensationalise or sexualise that right? I would learn later on that people could and people would.”

Meanwhile, Taylor is currently dating NFL star Travis Kelce, whom she first met in summer 2023.