Ariana Grande releasing first solo track ‘Yes, And?’ after 3 years hiatus

Mark your calendars, Ariana Grande fans – she’s back!
After a near three-year hiatus from music, the pop icon just put Arianators out of their misery by announcing that she’s got new music coming out – and it’s this week!
Grande, 30, teased the new track in an Instagram post made Sunday, writing “yes, and? <3 1.12” under a blurry close-up portrait of her in red lipstick – likely the artwork for her new project.
She also shared the news to her Sweetner account, making a grid post of the same artwork and including a pre-save link in the bio.
The news was long-awaited by fans as Grande’s most recent musical project was her sixth studio album, Positions, released in 2020, with a deluxe version released in January 2021.
In the meanwhile, the former Nickelodeon star has featured on other artists’ projects, including the Don’t Look Up soundtrack in 2021 and remixes of The Weeknd’s Save Your Tears in 2021 and Die For You in 2023.
Now, as the chart-topping musician gets ready to release music of her own for the first time in three years this Friday, fans are beyond excited.
“You knew we needed 2024 to be filled with magic… can’t wait!” wrote one fan in the comments, while another exclaimed, “MOTHER IS BACK.”
