Peter Andre pays rich tribute to Derek Draper after his death

Kate Garraway released a heartbreaking statement on Friday confirming her beloved husband had died

After the passing of Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper at the age of 56, Peter Andre offered a sincere tribute.

The 50-year-old singer, who has collaborated with 56-year-old Kate on Good Morning Britain and This Morning before, shared that Kate would occasionally confide in him about the challenges amid Derek's health struggles, expressing the difficulty of the situation.

Peter shared on Saturday's GB News: 'I know Kate very well. I think what's so sad about this, is that we all feel like we've gone through these past few years with them both.

'And of course this happened since COVID, and it's been like the real story of COVID. It’s very, very sad.

'And you know, Kate's just such a beautiful person.'

The singer added: 'We had a lot of chats. Sometimes backstage on This Morning, sometimes on GMB. She would say how difficult things were.

'But she never ever really showed that to people. She just stayed strong, always smiling. As you see her is exactly what she's like, such a kind person.'

He also insisted 'let's not forget the kids' as well, speaking of Kate and Derek's children Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14, adding that it's extra tough for Kate because she has to be a mum as well as a wife.

Peter's comments come as Kate - who married Derek in 2005 - released a heartbreaking statement on Friday confirming her beloved husband had died at age 56 following a long battle with Covid.