'Don't try this at home': Julianne Hough warns fans after getting haircut

Julianne Hough warns fans 'don't try this at home' after getting a haircut

Julianne Hough took to Instagram to offer a glimpse of the actress comfortably sitting in a salon chair on Saturday, January 6, snipping her blonde hair away.

In the video she could be heard saying "I'm cutting my own hair" as she snipped away.

Hough admitted that she enjoyed cutting her hair, with her stylist nodding in agreement.

Calling it out as the “slide action,” she cut a great deal of hair’s length, adding: "Oh, that's so fun! I like this length."

As soon as the Dancing with the Stars alum got done with her haircut, she called to her followers, mentioning: "This is the new way, guys. You come in and you cut your own hair. Well, at least I don't second guess and I just go for it."

Hough twirled around, flaunting her new shoulder-length cut as she took off the cape, adding: "And that, my dears, is a seven-minute haircut."

The American dancer and actress captioned the post, mentioning what inspired her into cutting her hair short, noting: "Out with the old energy, and in with the new," continuing, "This was such a funny day — it was raining so hard, but the sun was shining and there was a double rainbow. It made me start to think about the seasons of life, and the decisions we make as we progress.”

Further adding, “Hair is such an outward expression of what those decisions are…of the internal journeys that we go through."

She tagged her hairstylist in the video along with a funny hashtag that said #donttrythisathome.