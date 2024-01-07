Giovanni Pernice under fire from former partners amid Amanda Abbington 'new demand'

There are reports that Amanda Abbington has 'demanded footage of their rehearsals'

Former celebrity partners of Strictly Come Dancing pro-Giovanni Pernice have reportedly expressed feeling 'uncomfortable' with him, engaging in feuds with the dancer.

There are also reports that his last partner, Amanda Abbington, has 'demanded footage of their rehearsals.'

The 33-year-old professional dancer withdrew from the competition last year when his partner, Amanda Abbington, chose to leave for 'personal reasons.'

Amanda stirred controversy by omitting the dancer from her exit statement, leading to speculations about difficulties arising from Giovanni's 'militant' training style.

Recent reports suggest that Amanda, 51, is requesting footage of her rehearsals with Giovanni, seeking legal advice over his alleged behavior towards her. It is speculated that she hopes the recordings will support her claims against the dancer.

Sources close to the star have also claimed Amanda has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in the wake of her departure from the series.

An on-set source told The Sun: 'The BBC have received a request for the footage they hold of Amanda and Giovanni. It is known as a data subject access request.

'There is a feeling that the recordings will lift the lid on what really goes on behind the scenes on Strictly. Things in rehearsals can become very tense.

'Giovanni is a perfectionist and he can be incredibly full-on.'

A friend of Amanda told the publication it has taken her months to recover from her Strictly experience.

'Amanda has been left broken and saddened by the whole experience. She has needed therapy and was left in shock by the behaviour she was exposed to,' they said.