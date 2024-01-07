Alison Hammond ‘politely rejects’ ITV bosses' offer to replace Holly Willoughby

Currently, Alison co-hosts This Morning with Dermot O'Leary on Fridays

Alison Hammond has allegedly turned down a substantial salary increase four times to assume the role of hosting This Morning four days a week, replacing Holly Willoughby.

The show's executives were keen for Hammond to take over following Holly's unexpected departure in October.

Currently, Alison co-hosts This Morning with Dermot O'Leary on Fridays and is also a presenter on other prominent shows, including The Great British Bake Off.

An ITV source told the Mirror she has refused the job: 'Alison has long been a favourite with bosses. She's very popular with viewers and celebrities often request her when they appear on the sofa.

'She's happy to fill in but has politely declined the job more than once.'

This development follows Emma Willis emerging as the frontrunner, according to bookmakers, to step into Holly's position on This Morning, impressing viewers with her accomplished on-screen appearances.