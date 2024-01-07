Victoria Beckham ‘faces backlash’ for skincare routine post

Victoria Beckham faced criticism from her fans as she offered a peek into her opulent skincare routine

On Saturday, Victoria Beckham faced criticism from her fans as she offered a peek into her opulent skincare routine from her hotel room in New York City.

The 49-year-old designer featured two products from her line, Victoria Beckham Beauty: the Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum priced at a staggering £116 and the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser, a more budget-friendly £60.

Despite the hefty price tags, fans were not primarily irked by the cost of the products. In the video, Victoria, donned a white bathrobe with her hair wrapped in a towel, and asserted that she had no makeup on.

She discussed the benefits of the products for her skin, humorously mentioning that the serum helps with any facial bloating, possibly from too much wine.

However, fans seemed more focused on disputing Victoria's claim of being makeup-free, expressing skepticism about her statement.

One fan wrote: 'There is makeup in the area. Eye shadow and mascara. do not deceive people'.

Another said: 'No make up other than concealer, your (sic) gorgeous im not hating but pls don’t tell people your makeup'.

'Oh it’s so obvs she has concealer on … Being a former makeup artist come on vic stop it !!! ' wrote a third.