Kate Garraway embarks on harrowing journey from Mexico amidst Derek Draper treatment

Kate and Derek ventured to Mexico 'without fanfare' in November for treatment

Kate Garraway embarked on a harrowing 12-hour journey from Mexico alongside her husband Derek Draper, who had been receiving specialized treatment. This urgent return followed Derek's cardiac arrest last month.

The Good Morning Britain host revealed the passing of her husband, who had been by her side for 18 years, at the age of 56. This announcement came on Friday morning, nearly four years after Derek initially fell seriously ill with COVID-19, leading to a series of health challenges.

Now The Sun reports Kate and Derek ventured to Mexico 'without fanfare' in November for treatment which went 'incredibly well' only for him to suffer a cardiac arrest ahead of their return home in time for Christmas.

Ex-lobbyist Derek was stabilised and put in an air ambulance for the 12-hour flight, with his beloved wife by his side.

A source told the publication: 'The treatment went incredibly well, and his doctor and all the consultants were hugely optimistic about his long-term progress, and future'.

'Unfortunately as Kate excitedly returned to bring Derek home he suffered a cardiac arrest'.

The broadcaster was by Derek's side in intensive care in Mexico and worked with UK doctors who oversaw his return via a specialist plane.

Adding: 'Unfortunately, despite the doctors in Mexico getting his heart beating stably again, Covid damage meant further complications ultimately affected his chance of recovery.'

Derek then returned to hospital where he spent his final Christmas with Kate and their children Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14, at his bedside.

A source told The Sun: 'Unfortunately Derek was too unwell for doctors to allow him home for Christmas. But the last thing Kate wanted was for him to be alone during the holidays.

'So they brought Christmas to him, food, presents and all. The whole family was there with him and they had the best day they could.'