Derrick Barry impersonates Britney Spears in surprise return to RuPaul’s Drag Race

Derrick Barry pulls off Britney Spears' denim look

Derrick Barry returned to RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 as host for the latest episode, pulling off Britney Spears' denim look on the runway.

Barry walked in style, showcasing her blue ensemble inspired by Spears’ phenomenal denim looks from her appearances in the early 2000s’ American Music Awards and New York Fashion Week.

The 40-year-old TV personality started the show with excitement, and went on to introduce the contestants. "Hi guys! It's Britney, b****! Are y'all ready to see some talent?"

She began calling out names of the contestants, welcoming Dawn, Mirage, Amanda Tori Meating, Morphine Love Dion, Q, Sapphira Cristál, and Xunami Muse on stage.

Britney’s impersonator eventually bid farewell in the pop star's style, noting: "Another awesome Spring Break has come to an end!"

"Stay tuned for an all-new episode of Pimp My Drag Mom. Bye, y'all!" she gushed.

The reality star initially made her debut as Britney Spears’ impersonator on the runway in 2020.



RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 is all set to return on Friday at 8 p.m. on MTV.

Derrick Prentice Barry is a reality TV personality, best known for competing on America’s Got Talent and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.