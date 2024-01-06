Jodie Foster spills on 'annoying' workplace habits of Gen Z

Jodie Foster opens up about working with Gen Z as 'really annoying'

Jodie Foster revealed in a candid interview with the Guardian that she found Gen Z “really annoying” and that she struggled to identify their work patterns.

Speaking of attitude, the actor noted: “They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace."

“They’re like: ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30am.’ Or in emails, I’ll tell them: this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like: ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’” she jokingly added.

The Taxi Driver alum highlighted that young people in the industry need to slow down and “relax for a while."

“They need to learn how to relax, how to not think about it so much, how to come up with something that’s theirs. I can help them find that, which is so much more fun than being, with all the pressure behind it, the protagonist of the story,” the 61-year-old actor added.

In the interview, the American actor and filmmaker also revealed that she reached out to Bella Ramsay, the 20-year-old non-binary actor, to get familiar with modern fashion.

She admitted: “I reached out to Bella, because we’d never met, and said: ‘I want you to introduce me at this thing,’ which is a wonderful event about actors and people in the movies, but is also very much a fashion thing. Which means it’s determining who represents us.”

She spoke of Ramsay in good faith, classifying her as a good example of an actor in “vector of authencity.”

Bella Ramsay is known for her roles in shows like The Last of Us and Game of Thrones.

