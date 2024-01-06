Selena Gomez 'feels herself' with beau Benny Blanco: says insider

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are together and happy despite negative comments about their relationship.



The founder of Rare Beauty is "super happy and present" with the music producer, a source reportedly told People magazine.

"She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment. Maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally,” the insider added.

Moreover, they shared that Selena’s friends are happy to see her joyous as they’re “very protective of her.”

"Everyone was a fan of hers before Only Murders in the Building, and now everyone is protective of her. With her cast and crew, the feeling is ‘any boyfriend of Selena’s is a boyfriend of ours,'” the tipster continued.

On Wednesday night, the Who Says crooner and Benny made their first public appearance together as a couple when they went to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat game at Crypto.com Arena.

In December 2023, the Single Soon hitmaker made her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber official.

In addition, she fiercely defended Benny after online users swarmed to a fan account's comment area, reminding her that he had previously referred to her as a "cookie-cutting artist" on Zach Sang's podcast in 2020.